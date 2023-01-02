Clarius Group LLC Sells 16,817 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

