Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $300.14 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.44.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

