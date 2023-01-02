Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $326.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.01.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

