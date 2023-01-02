Clarius Group LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 7.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 63.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

