Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.