Clarius Group LLC Buys 4,790 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.52) to GBX 2,922 ($35.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.00) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

