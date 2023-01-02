Clarius Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUM opened at $512.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $532.94 and a 200 day moving average of $501.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.