Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
