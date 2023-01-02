Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.