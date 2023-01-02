Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,505,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $17,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

NXST opened at $175.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.16 and a 200 day moving average of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

