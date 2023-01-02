Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AZN stock opened at $67.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

