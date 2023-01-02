Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 140.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $3,070,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,940,598 shares of company stock worth $2,895,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

LDI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

