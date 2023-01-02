Clarius Group LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $428.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.93 and a 200-day moving average of $369.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

