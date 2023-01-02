Clarius Group LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,488,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $135.34 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

