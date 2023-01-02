Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

