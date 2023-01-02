Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,029 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

TFC stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

