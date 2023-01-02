Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

LH opened at $235.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

