Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of HP by 9.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.87 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

