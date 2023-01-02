Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $237.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $257.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

