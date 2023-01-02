Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $189,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,194,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

