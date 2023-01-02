Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MYN stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.