Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $481,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $319.29 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.33 and a 200-day moving average of $324.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

