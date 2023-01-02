TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average of $175.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

