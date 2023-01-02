Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 46.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.