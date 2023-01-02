Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,349 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

