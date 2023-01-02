Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $169.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.58. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.