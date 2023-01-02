Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Increases Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.8% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 113,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 259,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 18.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.4% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

