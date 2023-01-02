Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Impinj Trading Up 1.3 %

PI stock opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,107,200.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,138,564. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.