Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 1,138 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99.

