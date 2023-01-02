Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

