Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

