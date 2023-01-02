Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 5,600 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $27.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.