Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $394,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

