Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 381 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.72 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.