Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,825 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 240,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,204,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

