Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.97% of Frequency Electronics worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Frequency Electronics Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.39%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

