Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 138,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $83.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPA. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

