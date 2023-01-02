Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $353.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

