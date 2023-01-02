Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 21.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 233,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 102.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cerus Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CERS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Cerus to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

