Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.57% of Equus Total Return worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Equus Total Return Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EQS opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 53.91, a current ratio of 53.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

