Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.57% of Equus Total Return worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Equus Total Return Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of EQS opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 53.91, a current ratio of 53.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Equus Total Return Profile
Further Reading
