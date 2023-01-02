Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NU Price Performance

NU Company Profile

Shares of NU opened at $4.07 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

