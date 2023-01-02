Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Key Tronic worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic Co. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

