Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

