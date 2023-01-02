Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nomura by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE NMR opened at $3.75 on Monday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
