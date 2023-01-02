Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 111.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

