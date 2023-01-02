Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $331.33 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.18 and a 200-day moving average of $320.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

