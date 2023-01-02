Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $455,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,116 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.92 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

