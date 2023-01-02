Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

