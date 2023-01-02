Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 231.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $54,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $217,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DOG stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

