Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 86,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT opened at $211.86 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

